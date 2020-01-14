Implementation Differences in VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface

There are notable differences in the way VeriStand implementates signal generation, capturing, and other aspects of the ASAM XIL API.
The following table displays the implementation differences.
|Implementation
|Differences
|Signal Generation
|
- The definitions of the ConditionWatcher cannot be saved in STI format when saving a SignalDescriptionSet that contains ConditionWatchers as StopTriggers into STI files.
- Signal generation cannot write to model parameters.
- Some temporary real-time sequence files are created in the temporary directory during signal generation.
|Capturing
|
- If Capture.DurationUnit is set to eSAMPLES, the VeriStand ASAM XIL API interface assumes that the data is captured at the rate that was set when the capture was created.
- Capture.Stop() may take longer than expected to complete execution because the function returns a value only when all log data is flushed into files and all post-processing is done.
- Capture.Fetch() might not return the latest samples because of buffering.
- VeriStand logs data to TDMS despite what capture result writer you choose. The data is later processed by either a MDF or in-memory capture result writer.
|Miscellaneous
|
- Conditions of the Condition Watchers support the same syntax, operators, and expression functions that VeriStand real-time sequences support.
- Signal generation and capturing are not supported if the gateway is running on a machine other than localhost.