Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Table Of Contents

Framework Configuration XML File Example

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Create a framework configuration file to define your ports, port configuration files, and mapping files.

Use the following code as an example of a framework configuration file.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <FrameworkConfiguration xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns="http://www.asam.net/XIL/FrameworkConfiguration/2.0">     <MappingFileList>         <MappingFile Name="Mapping File">FrameworkMapping.xml</MappingFile>     </MappingFileList>     <PortDefinitionList>         <!--The following element defines the name of the instance of the MAPort, the order in which the port is initialized and shut down, and the state of the port.-->         <MAPortDefinition InstanceName="MaPort" InitOrder="1" ShutdownOrder="1" TargetState="eSIMULATION_RUNNING">             <VendorName>National Instruments</VendorName>             <ProductName>NI VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface</ProductName>             <ProductVersion>2020.0.0</ProductVersion>             <PortConfigurationFile>PortConfiguration.xml</PortConfigurationFile>         </MAPortDefinition>         <EESPortDefinition InstanceName="EesPort" InitOrder="2" ShutdownOrder="2" TargetState="eDISCONNECTED">             <VendorName>National Instruments</VendorName>             <ProductName>NI VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface</ProductName>             <ProductVersion>2020.0.0</ProductVersion>             <PortConfigurationFile>PortConfiguration.xml</PortConfigurationFile>         </EESPortDefinition>     </PortDefinitionList> </FrameworkConfiguration>

Recently Viewed Topics