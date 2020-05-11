Framework Configuration XML File Example

Create a framework configuration file to define your ports, port configuration files, and mapping files.

Use the following code as an example of a framework configuration file.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <FrameworkConfiguration xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns="http://www.asam.net/XIL/FrameworkConfiguration/2.0"> <MappingFileList> <MappingFile Name="Mapping File">FrameworkMapping.xml</MappingFile> </MappingFileList> <PortDefinitionList> <!--The following element defines the name of the instance of the MAPort, the order in which the port is initialized and shut down, and the state of the port.--> <MAPortDefinition InstanceName="MaPort" InitOrder="1" ShutdownOrder="1" TargetState="eSIMULATION_RUNNING"> <VendorName>National Instruments</VendorName> <ProductName>NI VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface</ProductName> <ProductVersion>2020.0.0</ProductVersion> <PortConfigurationFile>PortConfiguration.xml</PortConfigurationFile> </MAPortDefinition> <EESPortDefinition InstanceName="EesPort" InitOrder="2" ShutdownOrder="2" TargetState="eDISCONNECTED"> <VendorName>National Instruments</VendorName> <ProductName>NI VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface</ProductName> <ProductVersion>2020.0.0</ProductVersion> <PortConfigurationFile>PortConfiguration.xml</PortConfigurationFile> </EESPortDefinition> </PortDefinitionList> </FrameworkConfiguration>