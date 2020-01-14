Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Array Variables Primitives

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Array Variables primitives to create variables that are arrays of values of a certain data type.

    Palette object Description
    Boolean Array An array of Boolean values.
    Double Array An array of double-precision, floating point numbers.
    Imported Double Array An array of double-precision, floating point numbers imported from a file.
    Int32 Array An array of 32-bit signed integers.
    Int64 Array An array of 64-bit signed integers.
    UInt32 Array An array of 32-bit unsigned integers.
    UInt64 Array An array of 64-bit unsigned integers.

    Recently Viewed Topics