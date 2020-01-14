Use the Array Variables primitives to create variables that are arrays of values of a certain data type.
|Palette object
|Description
|Boolean Array
|An array of Boolean values.
|Double Array
|An array of double-precision, floating point numbers.
|Imported Double Array
|An array of double-precision, floating point numbers imported from a file.
|Int32 Array
|An array of 32-bit signed integers.
|Int64 Array
|An array of 64-bit signed integers.
|UInt32 Array
|An array of 32-bit unsigned integers.
|UInt64 Array
|An array of 64-bit unsigned integers.