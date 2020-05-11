Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

APIs in VeriStand

Last Modified: March 27, 2020

VeriStand provides a variety of Application Program Interfaces (APIs) to programmatically control System Explorer, the Workspace, and other components of a project, such as alarms, channels, stimulus profiles, custom devices, and models.

If you are using LabVIEW to program VeriStand, use the Execution VIs to create and control tasks on the target, including tasks typically performed by Workspace tools.

You can also use the .NET Execution API to access tools and other execution functions from any .NET-compatible programming language or environment, including LabVIEW and NI TestStand.

