Alarm Group Execution

Alarm groups and priorities affect the execution of procedures within the alarm group.

Only one alarm procedure executes at a time in an alarm group.

Use the following table to determine the order procedures will execute based on the order of the alarms.
Note

This information only applies when alarms are set in the Alarm Configuration page to Normal mode. If an alarm is set to Indicate Only, the alarm will trip when the monitored channel goes out of range, but will not execute a procedure.

Order of alarms Order of procedures
Multiple alarms go out of range simultaneously. The alarm with the highest priority executes its procedure first.
A low-priority alarm trips before a high-priority alarm. The high-priority procedure interrupts the low-priority alarm. After the high-priority procedure finishes and resets, the low-priority procedure resumes.
A high-priority alarm trips before a low-priority alarm. The high-priority procedure executes, finishes, and resets the high-priority alarm. If the low-priority alarm condition is still met after the high-priority alarm resets, the low-priority alarm trips.
Note

If the channel value for the low-priority alarm returns to a normal range before the high-priority alarm resets, the low-priority procedure will not execute.

