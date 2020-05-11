Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Table Of Contents

RTD Channel Properties (AI)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: March 27, 2020

    Configure analog input (AI) channel properties to measure temperature from a Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD).

    Platinum RTDs use a linearization curve known as the Callendar-Van Dusen equation to measure the temperature of RTDs. For more information on measuring temperature, refer to the NI-DAQmx Manual.

    Property/Section Description
    Minimum Value The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
    Maximum Value The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
    Resistance Configuration Specifies the number of wires to use for resistive measurements:
    Excitation Source Specifies the source of excitation:
    • External—Use an external excitation source instead of the built-in excitation source of the device.
    • Internal—Use the built-in excitation source of the device.
    • None—Supply no excitation to the channel.

    For both internal and external current excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.

    RTD Type Specifies the type of RTD connected to the channel:
    • Custom—Use a custom RTD. You must use the three Custom RTD Const properties to supply the coefficients for the Callendar-Van Dusen equation.
    • Pt3750
    • Pt3851
    • Pt3911
    • Pt3916
    • Pt3920
    • Pt3928
    r0 The sensor resistance at 0 degrees Celsius. The Callendar-Van Dusen equation requires this value. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
    Excitation Value Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
    Custom RTD A const Specifies the A constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.
    Custom RTD B const Specifies the B constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.
    Custom RTD C const Specifies the C constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.

    Recently Viewed Topics