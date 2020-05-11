RTD Channel Properties (AI)

Configure analog input (AI) channel properties to measure temperature from a Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD).
Platinum RTDs use a linearization curve known as the Callendar-Van Dusen equation to measure the temperature of RTDs. For more information on measuring temperature, refer to the NI-DAQmx Manual.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Minimum Value
|The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Maximum Value
|The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Resistance Configuration
|Specifies the number of wires to use for resistive measurements:
|Excitation Source
|
Specifies the source of excitation:
For both internal and external current excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.
|RTD Type
|Specifies the type of RTD connected to the channel:
|r0
|The sensor resistance at 0 degrees Celsius. The Callendar-Van Dusen equation requires this value. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
|Excitation Value
|Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
|Custom RTD A const
|Specifies the A constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.
|Custom RTD B const
|Specifies the B constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.
|Custom RTD C const
|Specifies the C constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.