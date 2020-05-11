RTD Channel Properties (AI)

Minimum Value The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Maximum Value The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Resistance Configuration Specifies the number of wires to use for resistive measurements: 2-Wire

3-Wire

4-Wire

Excitation Source Specifies the source of excitation: External —Use an external excitation source instead of the built-in excitation source of the device.

—Use an external excitation source instead of the built-in excitation source of the device. Internal —Use the built-in excitation source of the device.

—Use the built-in excitation source of the device. None—Supply no excitation to the channel. For both internal and external current excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.

RTD Type Specifies the type of RTD connected to the channel: Custom —Use a custom RTD. You must use the three Custom RTD Const properties to supply the coefficients for the Callendar-Van Dusen equation.

—Use a custom RTD. You must use the three Custom RTD Const properties to supply the coefficients for the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. Pt3750

Pt3851

Pt3911

Pt3916

Pt3920

Pt3928

r0 The sensor resistance at 0 degrees Celsius. The Callendar-Van Dusen equation requires this value. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.

Excitation Value Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.

Custom RTD A const Specifies the A constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.

Custom RTD B const Specifies the B constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. VeriStand requires this value when you use a custom RTD and specify Custom for the RTD Type property.