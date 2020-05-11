Bridge Channel Properties (AI)

Configure a bridge-based sensor's analog input (AI) channel properties to measure its output.
For more information on bridge-based sensors, refer to the NI-DAQmx Manual.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Minimum Value
|The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Maximum Value
|The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Bridge Configuration
|
Specifies what type of
bridge configuration
to use:
|Excitation Source
|
Specifies the source of excitation:
For both internal and external excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.
|Excitation Value
|Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
|Nominal Bridge Resistance
|Specifies the resistance of the bridge while not under load.
|Enable Offset Null
|Specifies whether to perform a bridge offset nulling calibration.
|Enable Shunt Calibration
|Specifies whether to perform a shunt calibration.
|Shunt Element Location
|
Specifies the location of the shunt resistor:
|Shunt Resistance
|Specifies the shunt resistance.
|Filter Type (supported devices only)
|
Specifies whether to apply a digital filter to the input signal:
|Filter Cutoff Frequency (supported devices only)
|Specifies the cutoff frequency of the digital filter.
|In-Situ Calibration (supported devices only)
|
Specifies whether to perform an in-situ calibration and when to perform the calibration:
|In-Situ Minimum Value (supported devices only)
|The minimum value you expect to measure when VeriStand performs an in-situ calibration.
|In-Situ Maximum Value (supported devices only)
|The maximum value you expect to measure when VeriStand performs an in-situ calibration.
|In-Situ Input Configuration (supported devices only)
|
Specifies the input terminal configuration to use when performing the in-situ calibration: