Bridge Channel Properties (AI)

Version:
    Last Modified: March 27, 2020

    Configure a bridge-based sensor's analog input (AI) channel properties to measure its output.

    For more information on bridge-based sensors, refer to the NI-DAQmx Manual.

    Property/Section Description
    Minimum Value The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
    Maximum Value The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
    Bridge Configuration Specifies what type of bridge configuration to use:
    • Full Bridge
    • Half Bridge
    • Quarter Bridge
    Excitation Source Specifies the source of excitation:
    • External—Use an excitation source other than the built-in excitation source of the device.
    • Internal—Use the built-in excitation source of the device.

    For both internal and external excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.

    Excitation Value Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
    Nominal Bridge Resistance Specifies the resistance of the bridge while not under load.
    Enable Offset Null Specifies whether to perform a bridge offset nulling calibration.
    Enable Shunt Calibration Specifies whether to perform a shunt calibration.
    Shunt Element Location Specifies the location of the shunt resistor:
    • R1—Between Vch- and Vex+
    • R2—Between Vch- and Vex-
    • R3—Between Vch+ and Vex-
    • R4—Between Vch+ and Vex+
    Shunt Resistance Specifies the shunt resistance.
    Filter Type (supported devices only) Specifies whether to apply a digital filter to the input signal:
    • Disabled—No filter.
    • Lowpass—Eliminates all signal frequency components above the cutoff frequency.
    Filter Cutoff Frequency (supported devices only) Specifies the cutoff frequency of the digital filter.
    In-Situ Calibration (supported devices only) Specifies whether to perform an in-situ calibration and when to perform the calibration:
    • Before deployment—Perform an in-situ calibration before the system definition is deployed.
    • After undeployment—Perform an in-situ calibration after the system definition is no longer deployed.
    • Both—Perform an in-situ calibration before the system definition is deployed and after the system definition is no longer deployed.
    • None—Do not perform an in-situ calibration.
    In-Situ Minimum Value (supported devices only) The minimum value you expect to measure when VeriStand performs an in-situ calibration.
    In-Situ Maximum Value (supported devices only) The maximum value you expect to measure when VeriStand performs an in-situ calibration.
    In-Situ Input Configuration (supported devices only) Specifies the input terminal configuration to use when performing the in-situ calibration:
    • Same as device—The same configuration specified for the DAQ device itself. To set the input terminal configuration at the device level, use the Input Configuration pull-down menu on the DAQ Device Configuration page.
    • Default—At run time, NI-DAQmx chooses the default terminal configuration for the channel.
    • RSE—Referenced single-ended mode.
    • NRSE—Non-referenced single-ended mode.
    • Differential—Differential mode.
    • Pseudodifferential—Pseudodifferential mode.

