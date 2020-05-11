Bridge Channel Properties (AI)

Minimum Value The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Maximum Value The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Bridge Configuration Specifies what type of bridge configuration to use: Full Bridge

Half Bridge

Quarter Bridge

Excitation Source Specifies the source of excitation: External —Use an excitation source other than the built-in excitation source of the device.

—Use an excitation source other than the built-in excitation source of the device. Internal—Use the built-in excitation source of the device. For both internal and external excitation sources, you must use the Excitation Value property.

Excitation Value Specifies the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.

Nominal Bridge Resistance Specifies the resistance of the bridge while not under load.

Enable Offset Null Specifies whether to perform a bridge offset nulling calibration.

Enable Shunt Calibration Specifies whether to perform a shunt calibration.

Shunt Element Location Specifies the location of the shunt resistor: R1 —Between V ch- and V ex+

—Between V and V R2 —Between V ch- and V ex-

—Between V and V R3 —Between V ch+ and V ex-

—Between V and V R4—Between V ch+ and V ex+

Shunt Resistance Specifies the shunt resistance.

Filter Type (supported devices only) Specifies whether to apply a digital filter to the input signal: Disabled —No filter.

—No filter. Lowpass—Eliminates all signal frequency components above the cutoff frequency.

Filter Cutoff Frequency (supported devices only) Specifies the cutoff frequency of the digital filter.

In-Situ Calibration (supported devices only) Specifies whether to perform an in-situ calibration and when to perform the calibration: Before deployment —Perform an in-situ calibration before the system definition is deployed.

—Perform an in-situ calibration before the system definition is deployed. After undeployment —Perform an in-situ calibration after the system definition is no longer deployed.

—Perform an in-situ calibration after the system definition is no longer deployed. Both —Perform an in-situ calibration before the system definition is deployed and after the system definition is no longer deployed.

—Perform an in-situ calibration before the system definition is deployed and after the system definition is no longer deployed. None—Do not perform an in-situ calibration.

In-Situ Minimum Value (supported devices only) The minimum value you expect to measure when VeriStand performs an in-situ calibration.

In-Situ Maximum Value (supported devices only) The maximum value you expect to measure when VeriStand performs an in-situ calibration.