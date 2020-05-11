Accelerometer Channel Properties (AI)

Minimum Value The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Maximum Value The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.

Input Configuration Note If you select any configuration other than Same as device, it overrides the configuration you specify for the device on the DAQ Device Configuration page in System Explorer. Specifies the input terminal configuration to apply to the device channels. Same as device —The same configuration specified for the DAQ device itself. To set the input terminal configuration at the device level, use the Input Configuration pull-down menu on the DAQ Device Configuration page.

Default —At run time, NI-DAQmx chooses the default terminal configuration for the channel.

RSE—Referenced single-ended mode.

NRSE—Non-referenced single-ended mode.

Differential—Differential mode.

Pseudodifferential—Pseudodifferential mode.

Sensitivity The sensitivity of the sensor in the units you specify. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.

Current Excitation Source Specifies the source of excitation: External —Use an external excitation source instead of the built-in excitation source of the device.

Internal —Use the built-in excitation source of the device.

None—Supply no excitation to the channel. For both internal and external current excitation sources, you must use the Current Excitation Value property.

Current Excitation Value The amount of excitation to supply to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.

dB Reference Specifies the decibel reference level. When you read samples as a waveform, the decibel reference level is included in the waveform attribute.