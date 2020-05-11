Accelerometer Channel Properties (AI)

Configure an accelerometer's analog input (AI) channel properties to measure acceleration.
For more information on accelerometers, refer to the NI-DAQmx Manual.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Minimum Value
|The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Maximum Value
|The maximum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Input Configuration
|
Specifies the input terminal configuration to apply to the device channels.
|Sensitivity
|The sensitivity of the sensor in the units you specify. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
|Current Excitation Source
|Specifies the source of excitation:
For both internal and external current excitation sources, you must use the Current Excitation Value property.
|Current Excitation Value
|The amount of excitation to supply to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.
|dB Reference
|Specifies the decibel reference level. When you read samples as a waveform, the decibel reference level is included in the waveform attribute.
|Coupling Mode
|Specifies the coupling for the channel: