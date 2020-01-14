Adding an NI-XNET Port

Discover all NI-XNET devices on connected targets and automatically add ports for them to the system definition file.

In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»NI-XNET in the configuration tree. Click Hardware Discovery Wizard and follow the onscreen instructions. The new NI-XNET device(s) appears under the appropriate section in the configuration tree. Note You can restrict the type of NI-XNET device to discover. Select CAN, FlexRay, or LIN, in the configuration tree and click Hardware Discovery Wizard. Select each new port to display its configuration page. Specify the XNET database and cluster within the database to associate with the port. Save the system definition file.

Expand the port to view sections for adding incoming and outgoing frames, data logging files, and other options. Use the CAN, FlexRay, or LIN Port configuration page to configure additional settings for the newly added port.