Adding a User Channel

Store a single value as a user channel to use as a variable in procedures, stimulus profiles, and other operations.
Extend user channel functionality by mapping a channel to other channels. For example, use a single user channel to start multiple models simultaneously by mapping the user channel to the Model Command channel of each model. Use this technique to perform actions such as triggering alarms and dynamically changing a value in a real-time sequence.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Click Add User Channel to add an empty user channel to the configuration tree.
Note
To add more than one user channel, click Add Multiple User Channels and use the dialog box to configure the user channels.
- Use the User Channel Configuration page that appears to the right of the configuration tree to configure the user channel.
- Save the system definition file.