Adding and Configuring Timing and Sync Devices

Use a timing and sync device to synchronize more than one chassis.

Timing and Sync

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»Timing and Sync in the configuration tree. Right-click Timing and Sync. From the drop-down menu, select a timing and sync device. Use the Timing and Sync Configuration page to configure the device. Save the system definition file.

You must add a timing and sync device to thedirectory of VeriStand in order to add it to the system definition. VeriStand includes one example timing and sync device. You can add a timing and sync device to a system definition file without installing LabVIEW. However, you must install the LabVIEW development environment to create a custom timing and sync device.