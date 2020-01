Adding and Configuring a Model

Connect a model to other parts of the system and run it on a hardware target.

Note If you are using an uncompiled model from The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink® software, you can only run it on a computer that runs the Windows operating system. You must convert a Simulink model into a compiled model to run it on a real-time target.

Before you begin, learn about the components of a model and how the Primary Control Loop (PCL) steps execute in models . VeriStand executes each model in its own loop. If a system definition contains multiple models that reference the same compiled model, VeriStand makes a temporary copy of the model so each loop has its own compiled model to execute. Adding more than one instance of the same compiled model can cause errors if the model accesses a shared resource, such as a dependency. Contact your model provider for information about whether the model accesses such resources.