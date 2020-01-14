Adding and Configuring a Model

Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Connect a model to other parts of the system and run it on a hardware target.

    Before you begin, learn about the components of a model and how the Primary Control Loop (PCL) steps execute in models. VeriStand executes each model in its own loop. If a system definition contains multiple models that reference the same compiled model, VeriStand makes a temporary copy of the model so each loop has its own compiled model to execute. Adding more than one instance of the same compiled model can cause errors if the model accesses a shared resource, such as a dependency. Contact your model provider for information about whether the model accesses such resources.
    Note  

    If you are using an uncompiled model from The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink® software, you can only run it on a computer that runs the Windows operating system. You must convert a Simulink model into a compiled model to run it on a real-time target.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller in the configuration tree.
    4. Click Simulation Models and click Add a Simulation Model.
    5. Configure the model.
      1. On the General tab, select the Path to the model you want to add.
      2. On the Settings tab, select the initial state of the model as running or paused, and set the rate the model runs.
        Note  

        To change the values of model parameters before the first time step, set the initial state to paused.

      3. On the Parameters and Signals tab, specify whether to import parameters and signals.
        Note  

        Importing many parameters and signals can have a negative impact on the performance of the system even if the model is not running, so avoid importing unnecessary items.

      4. Optional: If your model contains a vector inport or outport, use the Inports and Outports tab to choose a Vector port specification as Segment into scalar channels or Maintain as vector channel.
        Note  

        Scalar channels provide greater flexibility than vector channels. You can only map vector channels to another model that contains a vector channel of the same size. You cannot map a vector channel to controls or indicators on your Workspace or use it with calculated channels, alarms, procedures, and others.

      5. Click OK.
    6. Depending on your goal, complete the following tasks to configure the model more.
      Goal Task
      Set model timing Set a model to run at a certain rate (step size).
      Set model parameters Use the VeriStand Editor, Workspace, Model Parameter Manager, and Stimulus Profile Editor to set the values of model parameters.
      Scope global parameters Update the scope of a global parameter to the target-level or model-level for all global parameters in a model.
      Set the default values for inports Change the default value for an inport to prevent your models from using invalid values.
      Configure the execution order of multiple models Define the order that the Primary Control Loop (PCL) executes models relative to each other.
    7. Save the system definition file.

