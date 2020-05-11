Adding and Configuring a DAQ Device

Use DAQ devices to support analog, digital, and counter I/O functions such as acquiring waveform data.
-
Launch the
VeriStand Editor.
-
In the
Project Files
pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf).
System Explorer
opens.
-
Click
in the configuration tree.
-
Choose to add one or all discoverable DAQ devices.
|Number of Devices
|How to Add
|
One
|
- Click
Add DAQ Device.
- Use the
Add DAQ Device
dialog box to identify the DAQ device you want to add.
- Click
OK.
|
All
|
- Click
Hardware Discovery Wizard
and follow the onscreen instructions.
- Right-click a device and select
Add Channels
to display the
Add DAQ Channels
dialog box.
-
Use the
Add DAQ Channels
dialog box to configure the type of physical channel to add and their properties.
Note
For analog input channels, you must choose to acquire the signal a single point at a time or over a period of time as waveform.
-
Click
Next.
-
Select the specific channels on the device you want to add to the system definition.
Note
If the DAQ device does not contain channels of the type you specified, such as AO or DI, no channels are available to select.
-
Click
Finish.
-
Save the system definition file.
After you add a DAQ device, you can
add and configure more channels. Add an internal channel to a DAQ device by right-clicking the device and selecting
Add Internal Channel.
You can also add a SCXI module to a DAQ device by right-clicking the device and selecting
Add SCXI Modules. Use the Add SCXI Module dialog box to configure the module.