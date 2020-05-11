Adding and Configuring a DAQ Device

Use DAQ devices to support analog, digital, and counter I/O functions such as acquiring waveform data.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens. Click Targets» Controller» Hardware» Chassis» DAQ in the configuration tree. Choose to add one or all discoverable DAQ devices. Number of Devices How to Add One Click Add DAQ Device. Use the Add DAQ Device dialog box to identify the DAQ device you want to add. Click OK. All Click Hardware Discovery Wizard and follow the onscreen instructions. Right-click a device and select Add Channels to display the Add DAQ Channels dialog box. Use the Add DAQ Channels dialog box to configure the type of physical channel to add and their properties. Note For analog input channels, you must choose to acquire the signal a single point at a time or over a period of time as waveform. Click Next. Select the specific channels on the device you want to add to the system definition. Note If the DAQ device does not contain channels of the type you specified, such as AO or DI, no channels are available to select. Click Finish. Save the system definition file.

After you add a DAQ device, you can add and configure more channels. Add an internal channel to a DAQ device by right-clicking the device and selecting Add Internal Channel.

You can also add a SCXI module to a DAQ device by right-clicking the device and selecting Add SCXI Modules. Use the Add SCXI Module dialog box to configure the module.