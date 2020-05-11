Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Adding a Calculated Channel with System Explorer

    Last Modified: March 27, 2020

    Produce a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system using System Explorer.

    You can also use the Mapping Diagram to add a calculated channel.
    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens.
    3. Click Targets» Controller» Calculated Channels in the configuration tree.
    4. Click Add Calculated Channel to add an empty calculated channel to the configuration tree.
    5. Click the empty calculated channel.
    6. On the Calculated Channel Configuration page, click the function drop-down and select a function for the calculated channel.
      Calculated channel Description
      Formula Calculates the result of the formula you specify.
      Maximum Compares two values and returns the larger value.
      Minimum Compares two values and returns the smaller value.
      Lowpass Filter Applies a lowpass Butterworth filter to the input channel.
      Peak and Valley Calculates the peak, valley, and offset of a cyclical waveform produced by the input channel. This calculation is performed by running the incoming value through a lowpass Butterworth filter and comparing the filtered value to previous maximum and minimum values.
      Acceleration Calculates the acceleration and velocity of the input channel.
      Average Calculates the average value of the input channel.
      Conditional Compares X with Y based on the configured condition. This channel outputs W for true and Z for false.
    7. Configure the calculated channel.
    8. Save the system definition file.
    Use the Calculated Channels main page to set the order in which the system reads values from the calculated channels you added.

