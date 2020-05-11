Adding a Calculated Channel with System Explorer

Formula Calculates the result of the formula you specify.

Maximum Compares two values and returns the larger value.

Minimum Compares two values and returns the smaller value.

Lowpass Filter Applies a lowpass Butterworth filter to the input channel.

Peak and Valley Calculates the peak, valley, and offset of a cyclical waveform produced by the input channel. This calculation is performed by running the incoming value through a lowpass Butterworth filter and comparing the filtered value to previous maximum and minimum values.

Acceleration Calculates the acceleration and velocity of the input channel.

Average Calculates the average value of the input channel.