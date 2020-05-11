Adding a Calculated Channel with System Explorer

Produce a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system using System Explorer.You can also use the Mapping Diagram to add a calculated channel.
|Calculated channel
|Description
|Formula
|Calculates the result of the formula you specify.
|Maximum
|Compares two values and returns the larger value.
|Minimum
|Compares two values and returns the smaller value.
|Lowpass Filter
|Applies a lowpass Butterworth filter to the input channel.
|Peak and Valley
|Calculates the peak, valley, and offset of a cyclical waveform produced by the input channel. This calculation is performed by running the incoming value through a lowpass Butterworth filter and comparing the filtered value to previous maximum and minimum values.
|Acceleration
|Calculates the acceleration and velocity of the input channel.
|Average
|Calculates the average value of the input channel.
|Conditional
|Compares X with Y based on the configured condition. This channel outputs W for true and Z for false.