Activation FAQ

What Is Activation?

Activation is the process of obtaining an activation code to enable your software to run on your computer. An activation code is an alphanumeric string that verifies the software, version, and computer ID to enable features on your computer. Activation codes are unique and are valid on only one computer.

What Is the NI Licensing Wizard?

The NI Licensing Wizard is a part of NI License Manager that leads you through the process of enabling software to run on your machine.

What Information Do I Need to Activate My NI Software?

You need your NI User account log-in, the product version and serial number, and a computer ID that uniquely identifies your computer. Certain activation methods may require additional information for delivery. This information is used only to activate your product. Complete disclosure of the NI software licensing information privacy policy is available at ni.com/activate/privacy . If you optionally choose to register your software, your information is protected under the NI privacy policy, available at ni.com/privacy.

How Do I Find My Product Serial Number?

Your serial number uniquely identifies your purchase of NI software. You can find your serial number on the Certificate of Ownership included in your software kit, or you can visit ni.com/r/SerialNumbers_en.

What Is a Computer ID?

If you have installed a previous version using your serial number, you can find the serial number by selectingwithin the application. You can also contact your local NI branch at ni.com/contact.

The computer ID is a 16-character value that uniquely identifies your computer. NI requires this information to enable your software. You can find your computer ID through the NI Licensing Wizard or by using NI License Manager, as follows:

Launch the NI License Manager.

Click Computer Information in the ribbon.

For more information about product activation and licensing, refer to ni.com/activate.

How Can I Evaluate NI Software?

You can evaluate most NI products, in accordance with the license agreement. Evaluation terms vary, depending on which product you want to evaluate. Refer to your product documentation for specific information on the product's evaluation mode.

Moving Software after Activation

To transfer your software to another computer, uninstall the software on the first computer, then install and activate it on the second computer. You can transfer your software from one computer to another; you do not need to contact or inform NI of the transfer. Because activation codes are unique to each computer, you will need a new activation code. Refer to the How do I Activate my Software? section to learn how to acquire a new activation code and reactivate your software.

Deactivating a Product

Using Windows Guest Accounts

To deactivate a product and return it to its preactivation state, navigate to theview, select the product to be deactivated, and clickfrom the ribbon. Alternatively, navigate to theview, right-click the product in the License tree, and click. If the product was in evaluation mode before you activated it, the properties of the evaluation mode may not be restored.

NI License Manager does not support Microsoft Windows Guest accounts. You must log in to a non-Guest account to run licensed NI application software.