Accessing Cold-Junction Compensation Channels on SCXI Accessories

Manually add a Cold-Junction Compensation (CJC) channel to a system definition.

Note For information on adding and configuring SCXI chassis and modules, refer to the Measurement & Explorer Help.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens. Click Targets» Controller» Hardware» Chassis» DAQ in the configuration tree. Right-click a DAQ device and select Add SCXI Modules. In the Add SCXI Module dialog box, specify the module type to add, set # Internal channels to 1, and click OK. Under SCXI Chassis, click the SCXI Module you added. Click Internal Channels» Channel 0 . In physical channel name field, enter _cjTemp .

Before you start, add a DAQ device and use MAX to configure the SCXI chassis, module, and accessory.CJC channels on SCXI accessories, such as the SCXI-1303, do not automatically appear under SCXI modules in. You must manually add them. Map a thermocouple scale to the _cjTemp internal channel to convert the acquired voltage values to temperature units.