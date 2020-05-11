Accessing Cold-Junction Compensation Channels on SCXI Accessories

Manually add a Cold-Junction Compensation (CJC) channel to a system definition.
Before you start,
add a DAQ device
and use MAX to configure the SCXI chassis, module, and accessory.
Note
For information on adding and configuring SCXI chassis and modules, refer to the
Measurement & Explorer Help.
CJC channels on SCXI accessories, such as the SCXI-1303, do not automatically appear under SCXI modules in
System Explorer
. You must manually add them.
-
Launch the
VeriStand Editor.
-
In the
Project Files
pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf).
System Explorer
opens.
-
Click
in the configuration tree.
-
Right-click a DAQ device and select
Add SCXI Modules.
-
In the
Add SCXI Module
dialog box, specify the module type to add, set
# Internal channels
to 1, and click
OK.
-
Under SCXI Chassis, click the SCXI Module you added.
-
Click
.
-
In physical channel name field, enter
_cjTemp.
Map a thermocouple scale to the _cjTemp internal channel to convert the acquired voltage values to temperature units.