Accessing Cold-Junction Compensation Channels on SCXI Accessories

Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Manually add a Cold-Junction Compensation (CJC) channel to a system definition.

Before you start, add a DAQ device and use MAX to configure the SCXI chassis, module, and accessory.
Note

For information on adding and configuring SCXI chassis and modules, refer to the Measurement & Explorer Help.

CJC channels on SCXI accessories, such as the SCXI-1303, do not automatically appear under SCXI modules in System Explorer. You must manually add them.
  1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
  2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens.
  3. Click Targets» Controller» Hardware» Chassis» DAQ in the configuration tree.
  4. Right-click a DAQ device and select Add SCXI Modules.
  5. In the Add SCXI Module dialog box, specify the module type to add, set # Internal channels to 1, and click OK.
  6. Under SCXI Chassis, click the SCXI Module you added.
  7. Click Internal Channels» Channel 0 .
  8. In physical channel name field, enter _cjTemp.
Map a thermocouple scale to the _cjTemp internal channel to convert the acquired voltage values to temperature units.

