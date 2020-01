Viewing the Console Output of a Real-Time Target

Use the Console Viewer tool to display the console output for a real-time target to monitor or access the target remotely.

Note You can use the Console Viewer tool to access a target regardless of whether a system is deployed to the target.

In the Workspace, select Tools»Console Viewer to launch the tool. Note The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box. In the Console Viewer tool, enter the IP address for the real-time target you want to access. Click Connect.

Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in yourmenu. If you do not, refer to Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item . Console output includes information about system definition deployment, CPU usage, and debugging messages.