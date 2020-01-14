Viewing the Console Output of a Real-Time Target

Use the Console Viewer tool to display the console output for a real-time target to monitor or access the target remotely.
Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your
Workspace
Tools
menu. If you do not, refer to
Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item
. Console output includes information about system definition deployment, CPU usage, and debugging messages.
Note
You can use the Console Viewer tool to access a target regardless of whether a system is deployed to the target.
- In the Workspace, select to launch the tool.
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.
- In the Console Viewer tool, enter the IP address for the real-time target you want to access.
- Click Connect.