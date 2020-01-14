Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Viewing the Console Output of a Real-Time Target

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Console Viewer tool to display the console output for a real-time target to monitor or access the target remotely.

    Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your Workspace Tools menu. If you do not, refer to Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item. Console output includes information about system definition deployment, CPU usage, and debugging messages.
    Note  

    You can use the Console Viewer tool to access a target regardless of whether a system is deployed to the target.

    1. In the Workspace, select Tools»Console Viewer to launch the tool.
      Note  

      The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.

    2. In the Console Viewer tool, enter the IP address for the real-time target you want to access.
    3. Click Connect.

