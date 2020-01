Viewing Stimulus Profile Test Results

Enable the Stimulus Profile Editor to automatically open stimulus profile test results.

In the VeriStand Editor, click Tool Launcher»Stimulus Profile Editor . Click the Execution tab and click Show Test Result File.

Each time you run a stimulus profile, VeriStand produces a test results file that adheres to the Automatic Test Markup Language (ATML) standard After a stimulus profile finishes running, the ATML Test Report will open in a web browser. Alter the appearance of the test report by modifying its stylesheet