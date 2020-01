VeriStand Model Framework

Use the VeriStand Model Framework to compile models created in third-party modeling environments and to design custom models in C/C++.

When you run your VeriStand application, the application executes functions defined in VeriStand Model Framework files. These functions then call functions in your model code to execute the model.

RootDrive:\VeriStand\xxxx\ModelInterface\ to locate Model Framework files and documentation. Note RootDrive is the drive where NI software installs and xxxx is the VeriStand version number. Navigate toto locate Model Framework files and documentation.

If you cannot locate the files at that location, run the VeriStand installer again and select the VeriStand Model Framework item from the list of features to install.