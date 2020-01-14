Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Variables Primitives

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Create and configure variables that a real-time sequence can access and act on.

    Drag a variable to the Variables pane to configure its properties. You can drag most variables directly to the sequence code to create an expression that sets the value of a variable.

    Palette object Description
    Boolean A Boolean value.
    Double A double-precision, floating point number.
    Int32 A 32-bit signed integer.
    Int64 A 64-bit signed integer.
    UInt32 A 32-bit unsigned integer.
    UInt64 A 64-bit unsigned integer.
    Void Return Value Returns void, or no value, when used as the return variable for a real-time sequence.
    Subpalette Description
    Array Variables Primitives Use the Array Variables primitives to create variables that are arrays of values of a certain data type.

