Using NI-XNET Frame IDs

Use frame IDs to prioritize event-triggered frames, filter log file frames, and filter CAN data replay file frames.

Note Refer to the NI-XNET Hardware and Software Help for more information about frame identifiers.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Depending on your goal, complete any of the following tasks. Goal Tasks Prioritizing the order that event-triggered outgoing frames transmit. Add a CAN, FlexRay, or LIN port. Click the port you added. On the port configuration page, click the Transmission Order tab. Under Pending Transmit Order, click By Identifier. Filtering specific frame IDs to include or exclude from the log file. Set up logging for incoming NI-XNET frames. Click the XNET logging file you added. Use the XNET Data Logging Configuration page to configure filtering in the Data Logging Settings section. Filtering CAN data replay file frames to specify frame IDs to include or exclude from replay. Add a CAN data replay file. Click the data replay file you added. In the File Replay IDs section, use the File Replay Configuration page to configure filtering. Save the system definition file.

The frames that transmit across the network are assigned unique identifiers. You can use these frame IDs for more than just identifying the frame.