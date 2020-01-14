Using Models from LabVIEW VIs

Convert LabVIEW VIs into compiled .lvmodel or .lvmodelso files.
Before you begin, verify
VeriStand supports your hardware target
and prepare
your LabVIEW VIs for conversion
.
In order to generate compiled models from LabVIEW VIs, you need the following products:
You can convert LabVIEW VIs, or simulation subsystems, you create using the LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module. The converted files add system simulation, closed-loop control, and other functionality to VeriStand applications.
- In LabVIEW, select .
- On the Generate NI VeriStand Model from VI dialog box, enter the Source VI Path where you saved the source file.
- Enter a Destination Folder where you want to save the generated model.
- Optional: If your source file is a simulation subsystem, click Next.
- Specify a model time step (sec) that indicates the interval between the times the ODE Solver evaluates the model and updates the model output.
Note
For your compiled model to run in real-time, the model time step (sec) value must equal the controller period multiplied by the model Decimation, or the model Decimation divided by the Target Rate:
- model time step (sec) = Controller Period * Decimation where Controller Period = 1/Target Rate
- model time step (sec) = Decimation/Target Rate
In System Explorer, use the Controller Configuration page to specify the Target Rate and the Model Configuration page to specify the Decimation.
- Specify the ODE Solver.
- Click Build.
If you deploy the compiled
.lvmodel
or
.lvmodelso
to a real-time target, VeriStand automatically copies required
.dll
s to the target. However, if you manually copy the file to a new location, such as a different host computer, you must move the following support files to maintain relative paths:
- A .depvs file that LabVIEW creates to reference the dependencies.
- Any LabVIEW .dll located in a subdirectory named data in the destination folder where LabVIEW generates the compiled model.