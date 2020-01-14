Using Models from LabVIEW VIs

For your compiled model to run in real-time, the model time step (sec) value must equal the controller period multiplied by the model Decimation, or the model Decimation divided by the Target Rate:

model time step (sec) = Controller Period * Decimation where Controller Period = 1/Target Rate

where model time step (sec) = Decimation/Target Rate

In System Explorer, use the Controller Configuration page to specify the Target Rate and the Model Configuration page to specify the Decimation.