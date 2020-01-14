Using Models from MathWorks Simulink® Software

Last Modified: December 13, 2019
Compile models from Simulink software into a .dll or .so file.
Before you begin, learn
how VeriStand imports models from Simulink software
.
- Choose a compiler—Select compiler tools to convert models made in Simulink software.
- Build a compiled model—Use Simulink software to convert your model for use on real-time targets.
- Add the compiled model to the system definition—Add the compiled model to a system definition file and run the model on a hardware target.
- Control and monitor the model—Use model execution channels to control and monitor the Simulink model while it runs.
