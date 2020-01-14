Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Using Models from MathWorks Simulink® Software

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Compile models from Simulink software into a .dll or .so file.

    Before you begin, learn how VeriStand imports models from Simulink software.
    1. Choose a compilerSelect compiler tools to convert models made in Simulink software.
    2. Build a compiled modelUse Simulink software to convert your model for use on real-time targets.
    3. Add the compiled model to the system definition—Add the compiled model to a system definition file and run the model on a hardware target.
    4. Control and monitor the model—Use model execution channels to control and monitor the Simulink model while it runs.

