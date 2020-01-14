Update Model Parameters from File Step

Updates parameter values for a simulation model to the values specified in a text (.txt) file.
Use this step to synchronize parameter value updates with real-time sequences without stopping the execution of a stimulus profile.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Source
|
Specifies the path to the text file that contains the new model parameter values. The source file contains a set of key/value pairs that represent model parameter names and the corresponding values to assign each parameter.
This file must be a .txt file, and must follow the expected model parameter file format.
This step also provides limited support for .m files that follow the exact format generated by the Model Parameter Manager Workspace tool.
|Target
|Specifies the name of the target, as it appears in the system definition file, on which the model executes. This step can only update model parameters on one target at a time.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.
|Advanced
|Includes the following properties: