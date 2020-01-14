Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Updating Model Parameters During a Stimulus Profile Test

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Update Model Parameters from File step in a stimulus profile to apply model parameter values defined in a text file to a simulation model that is deployed and running on a target.

    By using this step to automate model parameter value updates, you can update your model at known points within the execution of the stimulus profile.
    1. Create a stimulus profile that is associated with the system definition file that contains the model you want to update.
    2. In the Steps palette, click to VeriStand Control»Workspace and drag the Update Model Parameters from File step to the stimulus profile code.
    3. In the Property Browser, configure the Update Model Parameters from File step.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      The Update Model Parameters from File step also supports .m files generated by the Model Parameter Manager workspace tool.

      1. Enter a Source path to a text file (.txt) that conforms to the model parameter file format.
      2. Confirm that the Target property shows the target that the model is deployed to.
      3. Confirm that the Delimiter property is set to the delimiter that the Source file uses to separate parameter/value pairs.
      4. If you are using an alias file to define model parameters, enter the path to the file in the Alias File property.
      5. If you are using temporary variables within the Source file, enable Allow Temporary Variables
    4. Deploy the system definition.
    5. Compile and run the stimulus profile.
    When the Update Model Parameters from File step executes, the model parameters update to the values in the Source file.

