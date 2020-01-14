Updating Model Parameters During a Stimulus Profile Test

Use the Update Model Parameters from File step in a stimulus profile to apply model parameter values defined in a text file to a simulation model that is deployed and running on a target.
By using this step to automate model parameter value updates, you can update your model at known points within the execution of the stimulus profile.
- Create a stimulus profile that is associated with the system definition file that contains the model you want to update.
- In the Steps palette, click to and drag the Update Model Parameters from File step to the stimulus profile code.
- In the Property Browser, configure the Update Model Parameters from File step.
- Enter a Source path to a text file (.txt) that conforms to the model parameter file format.
- Confirm that the Target property shows the target that the model is deployed to.
- Confirm that the Delimiter property is set to the delimiter that the Source file uses to separate parameter/value pairs.
- If you are using an alias file to define model parameters, enter the path to the file in the Alias File property.
- If you are using temporary variables within the Source file, enable Allow Temporary Variables
- Deploy the system definition.
- Compile and run the stimulus profile.
When the
Update Model Parameters from File
step executes, the model parameters update to the values in the
Source
file.