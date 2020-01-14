Updating Model Parameters During a Stimulus Profile Test

In the Property Browser, configure the Update Model Parameters from File step.

The Update Model Parameters from File step also supports .m files generated by the Model Parameter Manager workspace tool .

Source path to a text file ( .txt ) that conforms to the Enter apath to a text file () that conforms to the model parameter file format

Confirm that the Target property shows the target that the model is deployed to.

Confirm that the Delimiter property is set to the delimiter that the Source file uses to separate parameter/value pairs.

If you are using an alias file to define model parameters, enter the path to the file in the Alias File property.