Undeploying the System Definition from an Individual Target

Use the Manage Targets dialog box to undeploy the system definition from an old target.
Undeploying the system definition from a target also disconnects the target.
- Click Tool Launcher in the VeriStand Editor.
- Click Manage Targets to display the Manage Targets dialog box.
- Select the target or targets that you want to undeploy the system definition.
- Click Undeploy.
Check that the
State
indicator in the
Manage Targets
dialog box shows that the target is disconnected. Once the system definition is undeployed, you must redeploy it before you can reconnect the target.