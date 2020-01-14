Configuring Triggered Logging in Stimulus Profiles

Use triggered logging in stimulus profiles if you want to see channel data under certain conditions, such as those that you might expect to cause the unit under test (UUT) to fail.When you use the Stimulus Profile Editor to log real-time test data, you can configure start and stop triggers for logging. The editor logs channel data while the start trigger condition is TRUE and the stop trigger condition is FALSE.
You can also configure pre-triggered and post-triggered data logging. This saves the channel data immediately before a start trigger and after a stop trigger. For example, if the start trigger represents a fault in the system, and the stop trigger represents a return to expected values, it can be useful to see the behavior of the system that lead to the fault and how well the system recovers.
You can set the Trigger Condition to in_limits or out_of_limits to configure logging to start and stop when the value of Trigger Channel either enters or leaves the value range specified by the limits. For example, if you set Trigger Condition to in_limits, the stimulus profile registers a start trigger when the value of Trigger Channel is greater than or equal to the Low Limit and less than or equal to the High Limit. It registers a stop trigger, and stops logging, when the value of Trigger Channel leaves this window.
|Desired Result
|Configuration
|One file containing all logged data.
|Disable Replace Existing File.
|One file containing only data from the last occurrence of a start trigger.
|Enable Replace Existing File.
|Separate files for each set of logged data.
|