Configuring Triggered Logging in Stimulus Profiles

Use triggered logging in stimulus profiles if you want to see channel data under certain conditions, such as those that you might expect to cause the unit under test (UUT) to fail.

When you use theto log real-time test data, you can configure start and stop triggers for logging. The editor logs channel data while the start trigger condition is TRUE and the stop trigger condition is FALSE.

You can also configure pre-triggered and post-triggered data logging. This saves the channel data immediately before a start trigger and after a stop trigger. For example, if the start trigger represents a fault in the system, and the stop trigger represents a return to expected values, it can be useful to see the behavior of the system that lead to the fault and how well the system recovers.