Time Step Duration

Use the Time Step Duration channel to monitor how long a model takes to execute.

If a model takes a long time to execute, the PCL might run slower than the target rate or the model might not run on schedule during the next PCL iteration. If a system contains multiple models and you need to determine which one delayed the system, monitor the Time Step Duration execution channel for each model. During each PCL iteration, a model executes one time step, so this channel allows you to see if a model executes longer than the expected rate, given the following equation.