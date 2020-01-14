Setting Up Timing and Logging Properties for Waveform Acquisitions

Use tasks to define properties for when a system starts and stops acquisitions and how to perform data logging.Before you begin, add a DAQ device to the system definition.
|Goals
|Location
|Perform finite acquisitions and identify an external sample clock.
|Click the task and use the Task Configuration page.
|Allow logging and configure to save data in .tdms log files.
|Click Logging and use the Logging Configuration page.
|Control waveform acquisitions by DAQ devices.
|Use waveform task channels.
|Define triggers to for acquisitions to start and stop when a certain analog or digital value occurs or a software command is received.
|Click Triggers and use the Triggers Configuration page.