Setting Up Timing and Logging Properties for Waveform Acquisitions

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use tasks to define properties for when a system starts and stops acquisitions and how to perform data logging.

    Before you begin, add a DAQ device to the system definition.
    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»DAQ in the configuration tree.
    4. Under a DAQ device, click Analog Input.
    5. In the Sample Mode drop-down menu, select Waveform.
    6. In the Analog Input Task drop-down menu, select Create new...
    7. In the Create DAQ Task dialog box, name the task and set basic timing properties and click OK.
    8. Click Waveform Tasks and select the task you created.
    9. Depending on your goal, access one of the following areas to configure how VeriStand performs waveform acquisitions.
      Goals Location
      Perform finite acquisitions and identify an external sample clock. Click the task and use the Task Configuration page.
      Allow logging and configure to save data in .tdms log files. Click Logging and use the Logging Configuration page.
      Control waveform acquisitions by DAQ devices. Use waveform task channels.
      Define triggers to for acquisitions to start and stop when a certain analog or digital value occurs or a software command is received. Click Triggers and use the Triggers Configuration page.
    10. Save the system definition file.

