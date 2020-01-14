Synchronizing Hardware and Software

Configure timing of the system Click Targets»Controller . Under Timing Source Settings, in the Primary Control Loop timing source drop-down, select the device that will time the system by sending ticks to the Primary Control Loop of the VeriStand Engine to start loop iterations. Enter a Target Rate and a Timing Source Timeout.

Synchronize hardware-timed single-point devices in a single chassis. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis . In the Chassis master hardware synchronization device drop-down, select the device that will synchronize signal-based hardware devices in the chassis by distributing a Sample Clock to them. Note You must configure this for each chassis in your system definition. Additionally, you can only synchronize hardware in a PXI chassis, and all devices must be connected to the PXI backplane because the Sample Clock is routed from the chassis master using PXI_Trig0. Configure the device.

Synchronize hardware-timed single-point devices in a multiple chassis. Share the chassis Reference Clocks between chassis with the 10 MHz REF IN and OUT BNC connectors on the backplanes of the PXI chassis. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis Configure a chassis to export a start trigger. In the Chassis master hardware synchronization device drop-down, select the device that will synchronize signal-based hardware devices in the chassis by distributing a Sample Clock to them. In the Export start trigger on line drop-down, select which line the chassis will export a start trigger. Configure a chassis to import the start trigger. In the Chassis master hardware synchronization device drop-down, select the device that will synchronize signal-based hardware devices in the chassis by distributing a Sample Clock to them. In the Trigger line drop-down, select which line the chassis will import the start trigger.