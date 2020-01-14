Synchronizing Hardware and Software

Synchronize the hardware and software components of a system to ensure consistency and optimal performance, enable data analysis, and time correlation.
|Goal
|Tasks
|Configure timing of the system
|
|Synchronize hardware-timed single-point devices in a single chassis.
|
|Synchronize hardware-timed single-point devices in a multiple chassis.
|
|Synchronize complex systems
|
Synchronizing more complex systems may require additional system and software configuration and additional hardware.
For detailed help on synchronizing complex systems, see the white paper on Building Synchronized VeriStand Systems.