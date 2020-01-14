Supported Model Types and Modeling Environments

Simulink model compiled using The MathWorks, Inc. Real-Time Workshop®

Windows PC— .dll

Phar Lap ETS RT targets— .dll

NI Linux Real-Time targets— .so Runs on the following target types in the specified compiled formats: In the Simulink software, you can convert models that use only a fixed step-size ordinary differential equation (ODE) solver into compiled models. Additionally, you must turn off data logging in the Simulink application software. Refer to Simulink documentation for information on changing ODE solver and data logging settings.