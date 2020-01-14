Supported Model Types and Modeling Environments

VeriStand supports compiled models from Simulink, C/C++, LabVIEW VIs, and other environments.
Refer to the following table to determine the model types VeriStand supports.
|Model type
|Support Considerations
|Simulink model compiled using The MathWorks, Inc. Real-Time Workshop®
|
Runs on the following target types in the specified compiled formats:
In the Simulink software, you can convert models that use only a fixed step-size ordinary differential equation (ODE) solver into compiled models. Additionally, you must turn off data logging in the Simulink application software. Refer to Simulink documentation for information on changing ODE solver and data logging settings.
|C/C++
|
Refer to the VeriStand Model Framework Introduction guide for information on creating and compiling C/C++ models compatible with the VeriStand Model Framework.
|LabVIEW VI compiled as a .lvmodel
|LabVIEW VI compiled as a .lvmodelso
|Runs on Linux x64 and Linux ARM.
Note
You must install additional software to enable LabVIEW models for targets running a Linux Real-Time OS. For more information about how to use LabVIEW models with Linux, visit the NI website. VeriStand is not supported on x64 Intel-based cDAQ controllers running NI Linux Real-Time.
Refer to VeriStand Version Compatibility for a list of software you can use with each VeriStand distribution.
VeriStand does not install features for compiling models. If VeriStand lacks features for compiling models, use the VeriStand DVD to install this support. For more information, see Support for Compiling Models.