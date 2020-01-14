Supported Syntax for Model Parameter Manager

The Model Parameter Manager supports simple text files as model parameter files.

Text File Formatting

The Model Parameter Manager supports simple text files ( .txt) that conform to the model parameter file format that several other NI VeriStand features support.

One limitation of model parameter text files is how the Model Parameter Manager imports value that are expressions. In this scenario, the Model Parameter Manager imports and sets the result of the expression rather than the expression itself. For example, consider the following parameter definitions:

a 10

b a * 2

The Model Parameter Manager sets the value of b to 20, not a * 2. Therefore, changes to the value of a do not affect b because the original expression is no longer valid.