Structures Primitives

Add programming structures, such as loops and conditional statements, to the real-time sequence code.
|Subpalette
|Description
|Conditional Statements
|Use the Conditional statements to execute different code under different, specified conditions.
|Loops
|Use Loops to add structures that repeat a section of real-time sequence code a specified number of times or while a specified condition is TRUE.
|Multitasking Primitives
|Use the Multitasking primitives to divide real-time sequence code into multiple tasks that execute in parallel.