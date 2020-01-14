Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Structures Primitives

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Add programming structures, such as loops and conditional statements, to the real-time sequence code.

    Subpalette Description
    Conditional Statements Use the Conditional statements to execute different code under different, specified conditions.
    Loops Use Loops to add structures that repeat a section of real-time sequence code a specified number of times or while a specified condition is TRUE.
    Multitasking Primitives Use the Multitasking primitives to divide real-time sequence code into multiple tasks that execute in parallel.

