Streamlining the System Definition

Decrease the complexity of your system definition by removing unused hardware I/O channels, maximizing the Convert Clock rate for multiplex sampling DAQ devices, and using hardware timing.
|Goal
|Tasks
|Rationale
|Remove all unused hardware I/O channels.
|
|Unused hardware resources slow performance. VeriStand must read and write every I/O channel in the system definition regardless of whether or not the system uses the channel data.
|Maximize the rate of the Convert Clock on DAQ devices that use multiplexed sampling.
|
|
Multiplexing can cause delays if the Convert Clock does not run fast enough. Changing the rate of the Convert Clock to maximum minimizes the delay. Relevant DAQ devices include the M Series, E Series, and some X Series.
|Use hardware timing instead of software timing.
|
|
With hardware timing, a digital signal, such as a clock on your device, controls the rate at which signals are generated.
With software timing, the software and operating system controls the rate instead of the measurement device. A hardware clock can run faster—and is more accurate—than a software loop.