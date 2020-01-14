Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Stop Logging Step

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Stops a currently running logging configuration.

    To stop logging, the Configuration Name must match the name you specified in the Start Logging step.

    Property/Section Description
    Configuration Name Specifies the name of a specific data logging operation. You use this name to identify and control the operation. For example, to start and stop data logging, both the Start Logging step and the Stop Logging step must use the same Configuration Name.
    Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

