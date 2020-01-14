Stops a currently running logging configuration.
To stop logging, the Configuration Name must match the name you specified in the Start Logging step.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Configuration Name
|Specifies the name of a specific data logging operation. You use this name to identify and control the operation. For example, to start and stop data logging, both the Start Logging step and the Stop Logging step must use the same Configuration Name.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.