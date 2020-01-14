Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Stimulus Profile Steps

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use steps to call real-time sequences, configure data logging operations, and interact with other elements of VeriStand, such as the project or Workspace.

    A step is an element of a stimulus profile that performs a specific action.

    Subpalette Description
    Real-Time Sequences Steps Call real-time sequences from a stimulus profile.
    Logging Steps Log data from channels in a system definition.
    VeriStand Control Steps Interact with VeriStand, including the Workspace and the VeriStand project.
    Other Steps Add functionality to a stimulus profile.

