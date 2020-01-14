Stimulus Profile Steps

Use steps to call real-time sequences, configure data logging operations, and interact with other elements of VeriStand, such as the project or Workspace.
A step is an element of a stimulus profile that performs a specific action.
|Subpalette
|Description
|Real-Time Sequences Steps
|Call real-time sequences from a stimulus profile.
|Logging Steps
|Log data from channels in a system definition.
|VeriStand Control Steps
|Interact with VeriStand, including the Workspace and the VeriStand project.
|Other Steps
|Add functionality to a stimulus profile.