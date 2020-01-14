Other Steps

Add functionality to a stimulus profile.
Examples include displaying a message to the user, replaying a previously recorded macro (.nivsmacro) file, or grouping steps to better organize and reuse code.
|Palette object
|Description
|Command Shell
|Invokes the Windows Command Prompt, calls the application specified by Filename, and passes that application the specified arguments.
|Group
|Groups steps with no impact on execution.
|Macro Player
|Replays a previously recorded macro (.nivsmacro) file.
|Message Box
|Displays a pop-up message to the stimulus profile operator.
|Subpalette
|Description
|FTP Steps
|Interact with files on an FTP server, such as a real-time target.