Starts logging data from the system definition channels you specify to a TDMS file.
When you add this step to a stimulus profile, VeriStand automatically creates a Channel Group step to associate with the logging configuration. You can add multiple channel groups under a single logging configuration.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Configuration Name
|Specifies the name of a specific data logging operation. You use this name to identify and control the operation. For example, to start and stop data logging, both the Start Logging step and the Stop Logging step must use the same Configuration Name.
|File Path
|
Specifies the name and location of the log file to save data to. The Stimulus Profile Editor creates log files in the TDMS file format.
You can enter an absolute or relative path. VeriStand treats relative paths as relative to the directory that contains the ATML results file for the stimulus profile.
|Timestamp Filename
|If True, specifies to append a timestamp to the data log filename that indicates when the file is created.
|Replace Existing File
|If True, specifies to overwrite an existing file at the location specified by File Path. If False, specifies to append data to the existing log file.
If you choose to append data to an existing TDMS file, VeriStand logs new data for existing channels under the existing channel and group names, and the file only shows the initial creation date in the file header. The TDMS file does not retain the timestamps of subsequent logging operations that append data to an existing file.
|Log Rate [Hz]
|Specifies the rate in hertz at which to log data. VeriStand logs at the closest possible rate to this value that does not exceed the rate at which a target produces data. The default is 100.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.
|Triggered Logging
|Includes properties you can use to configure a trigger that starts logging:
|File Segmenting
|Includes properties you can use to control if and when a log file is split into separate files: