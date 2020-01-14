Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Specifying a Target

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Select a target and designate its name, operating system, and IP address.

    Update the target specification when reusing a system definition with a new real-time target.
    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, right-click the system definition file (.nivssdf), and click Mapping Diagram.
    3. In the Select Target drop-down, select a target.
      Note  

      The Select Target drop-down only appears when you have more than one target in your system definition.

    4. In the Configuration pane, click Document.
    5. Enter the target's Name.
    6. In the Operating System drop-down, select the target's operating system.
    7. Enter the target's IP Address.
      Note  

      VeriStand does not support remote Windows targets. The IP address will remain localhost.

    8. Click Save all.

