Specifying a Target

Select a target and designate its name, operating system, and IP address.
Update the target specification when reusing a system definition with a new real-time target.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
-
In the Project Files pane, right-click the system definition file (.nivssdf), and click Mapping Diagram.
- In the Select Target drop-down, select a target.
Note
The Select Target drop-down only appears when you have more than one target in your system definition.
- In the Configuration pane, click Document.
- Enter the target's Name.
- In the Operating System drop-down, select the target's operating system.
- Enter the target's IP Address.
Note
VeriStand does not support remote Windows targets. The IP address will remain localhost.
- Click Save all.