Single-Point Versus Waveform Acquisition

Specify if an Analog Input (AI) channel performs single-point or waveform acquisitions when you add the channel to a system definition.

In single-point acquisitions, channels acquire a single point at a time and return the value directly to the system. A single-point acquisition is an immediate, non-buffered operation that occurs at the rate at which the system runs.

In waveform acquisitions, channels acquire signals over a period of time as waveforms.

The following table displays the use case for each acquisition type.