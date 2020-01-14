Setting a Parameter Value Manually

Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to set a parameter value manually.

Deploy the system definition with models to the target. Note You can only apply new values to deployed systems.

In the Workspace, select Tools»Model Parameter Manager to launch the tool. Note The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.

Double-click a parameter to launch the Edit Calibration Value dialog box.

Enter the new value you want to apply to the parameter in the New Value table.

Click OK.

Click Copy System Values to copy over any new values you have not applied.