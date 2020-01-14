Setting a Parameter Value Manually

Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to set a parameter value manually.
If the
Model Parameter Manager
tool is not in the
Tools
menu, add it. To set the value of a parameter manually, you must set and then apply new values.
- Deploy the system definition with models to the target.
Note
You can only apply new values to deployed systems.
- In the Workspace, select to launch the tool.
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.
- Double-click a parameter to launch the Edit Calibration Value dialog box.
- Enter the new value you want to apply to the parameter in the New Value table.
- Click OK.
- Click Copy System Values to copy over any new values you have not applied.
- Click Apply New.