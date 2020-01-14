Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Setting a Parameter Value Manually

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to set a parameter value manually.

    If the Model Parameter Manager tool is not in the Tools menu, add it. To set the value of a parameter manually, you must set and then apply new values.
    1. Deploy the system definition with models to the target.
      Note  

      You can only apply new values to deployed systems.

    2. In the Workspace, select Tools»Model Parameter Manager to launch the tool.
      Note  

      The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.

    3. Double-click a parameter to launch the Edit Calibration Value dialog box.
    4. Enter the new value you want to apply to the parameter in the New Value table.
    5. Click OK.
    6. Click Copy System Values to copy over any new values you have not applied.
    7. Click Apply New.

