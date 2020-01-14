Setting Model Parameters

Change the initial value of model parameters .txt file when a system definition file deploys. Configure VeriStand to apply initial values for model parameters from afile when a system definition file deploys.

Manually set individual parameters at run time. Use model calibration controls in the Workspace to view and modify the values for any model parameters in the system definition.

Locking model parameters at run time Workspace to lock a parameter, with a defined value from an expression, to prevent its value from changing as the result of a change to a variable. Use theto lock a parameter, with a defined value from an expression, to prevent its value from changing as the result of a change to a variable.

Declaring temporary variables in a model parameter file .txt file and use those temporary variables as new parameter values or as parts of expressions that define new parameter values. Declare temporary variables within afile and use those temporary variables as new parameter values or as parts of expressions that define new parameter values.

Calling a subscript from a model parameter file .txt file to encapsulate certain elements of a test in separate files. Call additional parameter files from within afile to encapsulate certain elements of a test in separate files.

Import and manage batches of model parameters in the Workspace Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to import and apply model parameter values defined in external .m or .txt files to a model.

Import and manage batches of model parameters in the VeriStand Editor Model Parameter Manager tab to import and apply model parameter values defined in an external .txt file to a model. Use the VeriStand Editor'stab to import and apply model parameter values defined in an externalfile to a model.