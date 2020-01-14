Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Setting Model Parameters

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the VeriStand Editor, Workspace, Model Parameter Manager, and Stimulus Profile Editor to set the values of model parameters.

    Depending on your goal, complete the following task to set model parameters.
    Goal Task
    Change the initial value of model parameters Configure VeriStand to apply initial values for model parameters from a .txt file when a system definition file deploys.
    Manually set individual parameters at run time. Use model calibration controls in the Workspace to view and modify the values for any model parameters in the system definition.
    Locking model parameters at run time Use the Workspace to lock a parameter, with a defined value from an expression, to prevent its value from changing as the result of a change to a variable.
    Declaring temporary variables in a model parameter file Declare temporary variables within a .txt file and use those temporary variables as new parameter values or as parts of expressions that define new parameter values.
    Calling a subscript from a model parameter file Call additional parameter files from within a .txt file to encapsulate certain elements of a test in separate files.
    Aliasing parameter names in a model parameter file Use an alias file to define syntactically correct aliases for model parameter names.
    Import and manage batches of model parameters in the Workspace Use the Model Parameter Manager tool to import and apply model parameter values defined in external .m or .txt files to a model.
    Import and manage batches of model parameters in the VeriStand Editor Use the VeriStand Editor's Model Parameter Manager tab to import and apply model parameter values defined in an external .txt file to a model.
    Update model parameters during a stimulus profile test Use the Update Model Parameters from File step in a stimulus profile to apply model parameter values defined in a text file to a simulation model that is deployed and running on a target.

