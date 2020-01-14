Setting an Alarm Priority

Set an alarm priority to ensure high severity alarms execute immediately, interrupting other alarms that may be executing when multiple alarms are monitoring the same system.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- In the Priority column of the Alarms table, click a cell for an alarm, and enter a numeric value.
Note
A procedure called from a higher priority alarm interrupts a procedure called from a lower priority alarm. Zero (0) is the highest priority number.
- Save the system definition file.