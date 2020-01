Send Workspace Tool Message

Sends a message or command to a workspace tool VI, as well as data required by the case in the tool that handles the command.

Property/Section Description VI Path Specifies the path to the workspace tool VI. Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor. Message Details Includes the following properties: Command —Specifies the message or command to send to the workspace tool. The tool VI must include code to handle the command you send. This property expects a string.

—Specifies the message or command to send to the workspace tool. The tool VI must include code to handle the command you send. This property expects a string. Data —Specifies data to send to the workspace tool. This can be any data that the code that handles the Command accepts, but must be a string with a format that the tool can process.

The tool at theyou specify must be capable of receiving messages.