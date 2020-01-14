Optimizing Hardware Performance

Increase the performance of your VeriStand system by using hardware timing, simultaneous sampling, USB CAN devices, PXIe devices, and not using Real-Time Hypervisor.
|Task
|Rationale
|Use controllers that support hardware timing.
|Software timing slows the system significantly and adds to CPU usage. Using controllers that support hardware timing allows for better system performance.
|Choose DAQ devices that use simultaneous sampling.
|Simultaneous sampling provides better performance than multiplexed sampling.
|Use a USB CAN device instead of XNET ports or channels for bus monitoring only.
|Using a USB CAN device on the host computer reduces the number of channels in the system. The fewer channels VeriStand reads, the better the performance.
|Use PXIe devices and controllers.
|PXIe devices generally contain newer technology and run at faster rates than other devices.
|Do not use NI Real-Time Hypervisor for systems that require high performance.
|Real-Time Hypervisor comes with dramatic real-time performance penalties. Switching to a real-time only PXI controller can potentially double the performance.