Viewing, Creating, and Interacting with Screens

Create screens and projects in the VeriStand Editor to view, create, and interact with user interfaces.
The following image highlights the parts of the editor you use to open, access, and interact with screens and projects.
|Project Files—Use this tab to open, create, and organize all the files within a project.
|Tools Launcher—Use this tab to launch various tools for interacting with your project while it runs.
|Document—After you open one or more screens, click one of these tabs to access the contents of a single screen.
|Configuration pane—Use this pane to edit various aspects of your current project.
|Palette—Organized hierarchy of all the controls and indicators you can add to the screen. By adding controls and indicators to the screen, you can modify the user interface an operator uses to interact with a project.
|Screen—Use this area to view and modify the contents of a screen.
|Tools pane—Use this pane to access various tools for interacting with your project while it runs. You can also use this pane to view errors and warnings that occur in your project.