Replaying Logged NI-XNET CAN Frame Data

Add and replay TDMS (.tdms) or NI-XNET log (.ncl) files on a CAN bus.Before you begin, add a CAN port. You can replay the frames within the file in the same order and timing as they were initially received. You can also filter specific frames from the file. A data replay file can be any valid TDMS or NI-XNET log file that contains CAN data.
VeriStand can only replay TDMS files that contain specific header information. To ensure your files contain the correct information, use VeriStand to create TDMS files you want to replay.
If you select Include Frame IDs, you cannot specify IDs of single-point frames that already appear as outgoing frames under the port. If you select one of the other behavior options, you cannot have any outgoing, single-point frames specified under the port. Specifying a single-point frame as both an output and a frame to replay causes a run-time error.