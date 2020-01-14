Recording Commands VeriStand Sends to the Target

Use the Macro Recorder tool to record commands, such as the setting of channel or parameter values, model execution states, and fault or alarm values, that VeriStand sends to the target and save them to a macro (.nivsmacro) file.

Note You can also use the Macro Recorder VIs to access the Macro Recorder and create macro files programmatically from LabVIEW. Use the Execution API to access the Macro Recorder from any .NET-compatible programming language.