Recording Commands VeriStand Sends to the Target

Use the Macro Recorder tool to record commands, such as the setting of channel or parameter values, model execution states, and fault or alarm values, that VeriStand sends to the target and save them to a macro (.nivsmacro) file.
Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your
Workspace
Tools
menu. If you do not, refer to
Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item
.
Note
You can also use the Macro Recorder VIs to access the Macro Recorder and create macro files programmatically from LabVIEW. Use the Execution API to access the Macro Recorder from any .NET-compatible programming language.
-
In the Workspace, select to launch the tool.
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.
- In the Macro Recorder tool, click Record to begin recording.
- Use controls on the Workspace to send commands to the target. The Workspace Macro list displays each command you send.
- Click Pause to pause recording.
Note
The Macro Recorder does not record any commands you send while it is paused. You can click Resume to continue appending commands to the same macro recording.
- Click Stop to finish recording.
- Click to save the macro file.
You can use the
Macro Player
tool to
play back macro files
you create using the
Macro Recorder
tool.