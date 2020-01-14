Real-Time Sequence Call Step

File Path Specifies the path to the real-time sequence to execute. You can specify a real-time sequence file ( .nivsseq ) or a properly formatted CSV file.

Target Name Specifies the name of the target on which the sequence executes. The target must be defined in the system definition file associated with the stimulus profile.

Timeout [ms] Specifies the amount of time in milliseconds within which the real-time sequence must complete each timestep. A zero or negative value indicates an infinite timeout. If the sequence does not complete a timestep within the specified amount of time, the VeriStand Engine aborts sequence execution and returns an error.

Description Stimulus Profile Editor. Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the

Pass/Fail Evaluation Includes properties you can use to configure pass/fail evaluation for the sequence: Type —Specifies the type of pass/fail evaluation to perform. This step evaluates the return variable for the real-time sequence to determine whether the sequence passes or fails. You can select from the following options: AlwaysPass —(Default) The evaluation always passes, regardless of the value of the return variable. Boolean —Evaluates a Boolean value for pass/fail status. True is pass, unless you invert the evaluation. NumericBoundsCheck —Evaluates an integer value relative to specified high and low boundaries.

—Specifies the type of pass/fail evaluation to perform. This step evaluates the return variable for the real-time sequence to determine whether the sequence passes or fails. You can select from the following options: Parameters —Defines parameters for the pass/fail evaluation. The options that appear depend on the Type of evaluation you specify. AlwaysPass evaluations have no parameters to define, because they always pass. You can set the following parameters: Invert —[Type: Boolean] If TRUE, inverts a Boolean evaluation so that FALSE is pass and TRUE is fail. Type —[Type: NumericBoundsCheck] Specifies the type of bounds check: Inbounds —The evaluation passes if the value is within the specified bounds. OutOfBounds —The evaluation passes if the value is outside the specified bounds. High —[Type: NumericBoundsCheck] Specifies the high limit of the bounds. A value is within bounds if it is less than or equal to this value and greater than or equal to the Low value. Low —[Type: NumericBoundsCheck] Specifies the low limit of the bounds.

