Real-Time Sequence Call Step

Calls a real-time sequence, executes the sequence on the specified Target, and returns information about whether the sequence execution passes or fails.
You can call a real-time sequence from any section of a stimulus profile (Setup, Main, or Clean Up) or from within a Real-Time Sequence Group.
|Property/Section
|Description
|File Path
|Specifies the path to the real-time sequence to execute. You can specify a real-time sequence file (.nivsseq) or a properly formatted CSV file.
|Target Name
|Specifies the name of the target on which the sequence executes. The target must be defined in the system definition file associated with the stimulus profile.
|Timeout [ms]
|Specifies the amount of time in milliseconds within which the real-time sequence must complete each timestep. A zero or negative value indicates an infinite timeout. If the sequence does not complete a timestep within the specified amount of time, the VeriStand Engine aborts sequence execution and returns an error.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.
|Pass/Fail Evaluation
|Includes properties you can use to configure pass/fail evaluation for the sequence:
|Parameters
|Contains properties that define the parameter assignments for the real-time sequence. When you specify the File Path to the real-time sequence, this section updates to display all the parameters defined in the sequence.