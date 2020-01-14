Playing Back Commands Sent to the Target

Use the Macro Player tool to review the commands that VeriStand sent to the target using the macro (.nivsmacro) file you recorded with the Macro Recorder tool.
Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your
Workspace
Tools
menu. If you do not, refer to
Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item
.
Note
You can also use the Macro Player VIs to access the Macro Player and play back macro files programmatically from LabVIEW. Use the Execution API to access the Macro Player from any .NET-compatible programming language.
- In the Workspace, select to launch the tool.
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.
- In the Macro Recorder tool, click and navigate to the macro file you want to play back.
- Select a Play Mode.
|Play Mode
|Description
|Ignore Timing
|Plays back as fast as possible.
|Use Timing
|Plays back at the speed you recorded.
- Click Play. The Workspace Macro list highlights each command as it is played back.
- Click Stop to stop playback.