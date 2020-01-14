Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Playing Back Commands Sent to the Target

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Macro Player tool to review the commands that VeriStand sent to the target using the macro (.nivsmacro) file you recorded with the Macro Recorder tool.

    Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your Workspace Tools menu. If you do not, refer to Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    You can also use the Macro Player VIs to access the Macro Player and play back macro files programmatically from LabVIEW. Use the Execution API to access the Macro Player from any .NET-compatible programming language.

    1. In the Workspace, select Tools»Macro Recorder to launch the tool.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box.

    2. In the Macro Recorder tool, click File»Open and navigate to the macro file you want to play back.
    3. Select a Play Mode.
      Play Mode Description
      Ignore Timing Plays back as fast as possible.
      Use Timing Plays back at the speed you recorded.
    4. Click Play. The Workspace Macro list highlights each command as it is played back.
    5. Click Stop to stop playback.

